Королева Британии впервые воспользовалась Instagram Видео
Глава британской монархии Елизавета Вторая собственноручно выложила пост в официальном аккаунте королевской семьи theroyalfamily в Instagram, на который подписано более 4,6 миллиона человек.
📽 Watch the moment Her Majesty The Queen posted on @theroyalfamily Instagram for the very first time.
Публикацию королева сделала во время посещения лондонского Музея науки через специально подготовленный iPad. С подписчиками королевского аккаунта она поделилась архивным документом 1843 года.
На фото изображено письмо, которое прапрапрадеду Елизаветы принцу Альберту отправил английский математик и изобретатель аналитической вычислительной машины Чарльз Бэббидж.
Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019
«Мне показалось уместным опубликовать этот пост в музее, который является проводником технологий и инноваций и вдохновляет новое поколение изобретателей», - написала под фото Елизавета Вторая.