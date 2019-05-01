Адвокат стала новой «Мисс США» видео
Чесли Крист, 27-летний адвокат, ранее получившая корону на конкурсе «Мисс Северная Каролина», накануне получила титул «Мисс США». Об этом сообщает Associated Press.
По данным агентства, Крист также занимается защитой интересов заключенных на благотворительной основе. У нее два высших образования. Кроме того, Крист — бывшая легкоатлетка, принимала участие в соревнованиях по семиборью и прыжкам в длину от легкоатлетической сборной Северной Каролины.
Второе место на конкурсе заняла Алехандре Гонсалес из Нью-Мексико. На третьем месте оказалась Триане Браун из Оклахомы.
