Мамедъяров на переговорах с посредниками по Карабаху

Happening now: The meeting of the FM #ElmarMammadyarov with the @OSCE MG Co-chairs Igor Popov 🇷🇺, Andrew Schofer 🇺🇸, Stefan Visconti 🇫🇷 and the Personal Representative of OSCE CiO Andrzej Kasprzyk in #Washington pic.twitter.com/pXioSgHB6p