Мечеть, превращенная армянами в коровник, в объективе французского фотографа
Известный французский фотожурналист азербайджанского происхождения Реза Дегати в своем Instagram поделился фотографиями мечети в селе Алханлы Физулинского района, превращенной армянами в сарай.
«В очередной раз я путешествовал по недавно освобожденным территориям. Посетил Физулинский район. Заехал в деревню Алханлы, чтобы побывать в старинной мечети. То, что увидел, ничем не отличалось от других мечетей, которые я посетил в освобожденных районах. Похоже, у армян была привычка превращать мечети в сараи, на этот раз это был коровник. Вот как они в относились к мусульманским культовым сооружениям на оккупированных территориях», - написал художник в своем Instagram.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Alkhanli, Azerbaijan Once again I was traveling around the newly liberated territories. That day, I was in the region of Füzuli I stopped by the village of Alkhanli to visit this ancient mosque. What I saw was not different from the previous mosque I visited in the liberated territory. It seems like Armenian forces had a pattern of transforming mosques into barns, this time it was a cowshed. That's how Armenian forces acted toward muslim places of worship in occupied territories. After the announcement of Shusha's liberation, the holy Myrrhbearers Russian Orthodox Cathedral of Baku rung its bells to celebrate. That gives a perceptive ofln how religions live in peace and mutual respect in secular Azerbaijan. #alkhanli #fuzuli #karabakh #azerbaijan #mosque #cow #animals #church #baku #shusha #reza #photography #rezaphotography #rezaphotojournalist #photojournalist #azgram #war #peace