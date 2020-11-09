«Город-призрак» Физули в фотографиях Резы Дегати
Известный французский фотожурналист Реза Дегати в эти дни посетил освобожденные Азербайджанской армией от многолетней армянской оккупации районы. Побывав на этих территориях, он опубликовал в своем Instagram целый ряд фотографий. Одна из последних публикаций Дегати посвящена городу Физули, который он называет городом-призраком.
«Разрушенный в ходе боев в 90-х годах, Физули пустовал и не использовался в течение последних 30 лет. Я увидел пустоту и ощутил эту тишину. Это город-призрак. Его прелесть сегодня в том, как дикая жизнь взяла здесь все под свой контроль. Будущее этого города навсегда связано с природой».
Füzuli, Azerbaijan The awakening of Füzuli, a ghost town From autumn's colors to the early budding of spring. Entering the city of Füzuli was a beautiful and shocking experience for me. Destroyed by combats in the 90s was not inhabited or used for the past three decades. It was overwhelming to see that emptiness, feel this silence. Füzuli was a ghost town. The beauty in it was how nature took power and find its way though the walls, the windows of the standing building and across the streets. It reminds me of something @davidattenborough said about Chernobyl "the truth is with or without us, the natural world will rebuild. In the thirty years since the evacuation of Chernobyl, the wild has reclaim the space. Today, the forest has taken over the city. It's a sanctuary for wild animals that are very rare elsewhere. And powerful evidence that however grave our mistakes, nature will ultimately overcome them. The living world will endure. We humans cannot presume the same. We've come this far because we are the smartest creature that have ever lived. But to continue, we require more that intelligence. We require wisdom." The future of Füzuli is forever linked with nature and the wild life.