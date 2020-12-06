Посол Гросс: Франция продолжит поддерживать территориальную целостность Азербайджана
Этот год был крайне напряженным как для Армении, так и для Азербайджана - в июле и осенью между двумя странами произошли два открытых столкновения. Об этом на своей странице в Twitter написал посол Франции в Азербайджане Закари Гросс.
Он отметил, что Азербайджан вернул семь прилегающих к Нагорному Карабаху районов и город Шуша, с обеих сторон есть потери, в настоящее время в регионе размещены российские миротворцы.
Гросс добавил, что Франция продолжит поддерживать международное право, в том числе принципы Совбеза ООН, Минской группы ОБСЕ, а также территориальную целостность Азербайджана.
1|4. This has been a fateful year for Azerbaijan and Armenia, with 2 open conflicts in July and this autumn.— Zacharie Gross (@GrossZacharie) December 7, 2020
🇦🇿 has recovered the 7 districts surrounding N-Karabagh and the city of Choucha. Many lives were lost, on both sides. Russian forces are now on the ground in NK.
2/4. Many questions will arise as refugees and IDPs from both sides return to the region. There will be challenges and opportunities.— Zacharie Gross (@GrossZacharie) December 7, 2020
3/4. France will continue to support international law, UNSC and principles of OSCE Group of Minsk, including the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and the countries of the region, self-determination and equal rights.— Zacharie Gross (@GrossZacharie) December 7, 2020
4/4. Now is the time to prepare for peace, put an end to hatred and promote trust, prosperity and stability in the region.— Zacharie Gross (@GrossZacharie) December 7, 2020