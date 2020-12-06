Посол Гросс: Франция продолжит поддерживать территориальную целостность Азербайджана

Этот год был крайне напряженным как для Армении, так и для Азербайджана - в июле и осенью между двумя странами произошли два открытых столкновения. Об этом на своей странице в Twitter написал посол Франции в Азербайджане Закари Гросс.

Он отметил, что Азербайджан вернул семь прилегающих к Нагорному Карабаху районов и город Шуша, с обеих сторон есть потери, в настоящее время в регионе размещены российские миротворцы.

Гросс добавил, что Франция продолжит поддерживать международное право, в том числе принципы Совбеза ООН, Минской группы ОБСЕ, а также территориальную целостность Азербайджана.

