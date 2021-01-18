Посол Израиля: Я пришел почтить память тех, кто погиб за свободу Азербайджана
Посол Израиля в Азербайджане Джордж Дик поделился в твиттер публикациями в связи с трагедией 20 Января.
«Вдохновляюще видеть, как многие азербайджанцы - мужчины, женщины, дети вышли на улицу в холодную погоду, чтобы отдать дань памяти жертвам трагедии 20 Января», - говорится в публикации.
В другой своей публикации Джордж Дик пишет, что он пришел на Аллею шехидов, «чтобы почтить память тех, кто погиб за свободу Азербайджана».
It was inspiring to see many #Azerbaijan|is– men, women, children– coming out in the cold weather, to pay tribute to the victims of #BlackJanuary. The spirit of unity and respect of this nation is evident in the honor it shows to its victims. #Baku1990 #20Yanvar pic.twitter.com/QLC3zj2Mg8— George Deek (@GeorgeDeek) January 20, 2021
Today I came to the Alley of Martyrs, on behalf of the state of #Israel, to honor the memory of those who fell for the freedom of Azerbaijan. All sacrificed some, but some sacrificed all. We stand with #Azerbaijan in honoring the victims of #BlackJanuary #20yanvar #Baku1990 pic.twitter.com/yLS9T8wina— George Deek (@GeorgeDeek) January 20, 2021