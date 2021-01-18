Посол Израиля: Я пришел почтить память тех, кто погиб за свободу Азербайджана

Посол Израиля в Азербайджане Джордж Дик поделился в твиттер публикациями в связи с трагедией 20 Января.

«Вдохновляюще видеть, как многие азербайджанцы - мужчины, женщины, дети вышли на улицу в холодную погоду, чтобы отдать дань памяти жертвам трагедии 20 Января», - говорится в публикации.

В другой своей публикации Джордж Дик пишет, что он пришел на Аллею шехидов, «чтобы почтить память тех, кто погиб за свободу Азербайджана».