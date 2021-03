Последние события в Карабахе и Ливии обсудили Чавушоглу и Лавров

📌Discussed w/FM Sergey #Lavrov of #RF our relations and recent developments in #NagornoKarabakh, #Libya & #Syria.

📌3rd unit foundation of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant was laid today. May it serve well our nation.

📌Aiming to reach pre-pandemic figures for tourism this year.🇹🇷🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/WaZizb1udk