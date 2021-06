Лондон намерен помочь Баку в разминировании освобожденных территорий

Friday’s tragic event in Kalbajar remind us of the devastating risk posed by UXO & leftover ordnances. 🇬🇧 Min of Defence expert from the Counter Explosives Defence Engagement office is visiting 🇦🇿 to see how 🇬🇧 can assist @ANAMA_gov_az to deal w/ these deadly remnants of conflict pic.twitter.com/sqEAPLbKaB