Azerbaijan now has its first official home in Israel! 🇦🇿🇮🇱

Today is an important day in the history of our relations. Minister @MikayilJabbarov 🇦🇿 and Minister @YRazvozov 🇮🇱 cut the ribbon together, to open Trade Representation Office of #Azerbaijan in #Israel.

Photo: Oded Karni pic.twitter.com/vXwhPQ2UVH