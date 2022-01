BBC: Иностранных журналистов не пускают в Казахстан

@MFA_KZ I've been an accredited journalist in #Kazakhstan since 2006 and I've been refused entry. Please allow accredited journalists in. Your staff are not answering my calls @CPJ_Eurasia @gulnozas @hrw @MihraRittmann @HughAWilliamson @kennethroth @amnesty @Article19 @RSF_EECA https://t.co/jk9Nkgbm1U