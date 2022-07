Иран приветствует переговоры Байрамова и Мирзояна

The I.R. of Iran supports any process/initiative that leads to lasting peace, stability and security in the region. Bilateral talks and intra-regional dialogues ( 3+3 Mechanism / 🇮🇷🇷🇺🇹🇷 + 🇦🇿🇦🇲🇬🇪 ) are the best for a long-term stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus. https://t.co/rNkEjm089I