Европа по TAP получила до 14 млрд кубометров азербайджанского газа

Meeting with 🇦🇿 Energy Minister @ParvizShahbazov to continue talks on the #EU-#Azerbaijan #energy cooperation.

🇦🇿 has already increased the natural gas deliveries to the 🇪🇺 & this trend will continue, with up to 4 bcm of additional gas this year. Much needed for the winter ahead! pic.twitter.com/RDIhzvLpuk