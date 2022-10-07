Спутниковые снимки Крымского моста после взрыва
Опубликованы спутниковые снимки, на которых видны повреждения на Крымском мосту после взрыва 8 октября. Фотографии опубликовала компания Planet в Twitter.
This pair of PlanetScope images, captured just one day apart on October 7 and 8, 2022, shows the damaged Kerch Strait Bridge following a major explosion today. This is the only bridge that connects the Crimean peninsula with the Russian mainland. https://t.co/Ecm49Qz1by pic.twitter.com/IvJbvS5oRb— Planet (@planet) October 8, 2022
Позже журналист Кристофер Миллер опубликовал в соцсети дополнительные снимки поврежденного Крымского моста от компании Maxar.
New satellite images showing the fire, destruction, and aftermath of the Crimean bridge following the explosion this morning. Significant structural damage is visible and a helicopter zooming in to put out the fire. 📸 courtesy of @Maxar. pic.twitter.com/Xi37Ck9Gwf— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) October 8, 2022