Спутниковые снимки Крымского моста после взрыва

Опубликованы спутниковые снимки, на которых видны повреждения на Крымском мосту после взрыва 8 октября. Фотографии опубликовала компания Planet в Twitter.

Позже журналист Кристофер Миллер опубликовал в соцсети дополнительные снимки поврежденного Крымского моста от компании Maxar.