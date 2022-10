МИД поделился публикацией об армянском терроре в Гяндже

On Oct. 11, 2020, several hours after ceasefire, #Armenia had fired upon residential area of #Ganjacity of #Azerbaijan with Scud-B ballistic missiles killing 10 civilians, incl. 5 women, & injuring 40. This was 4th attack on Ganja during course of 44-Day War #ArmenianAggression pic.twitter.com/ffVqVeRZ2j