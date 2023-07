Посол: У армян Карабаха будут такие же права, как у других граждан Азербайджана

Exciting conference in TheHague on 🇦🇿🇦🇲peace & 🇪🇺/🇦🇿🇦🇲🇬🇪 relations. Was honoured to explain to 🇦🇲|n colleagues basic parameters of new regional reality. Rights of Armenians of Karabakh will be ensured on equal terms with other 🇦🇿|i citizens. Equality under 🇦🇿law, no more, no less pic.twitter.com/IGTwexJ6Xd