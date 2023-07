Европейцы патрулируют сотни километров границы Азербайджана и Армении

Every day, our monitors patrol some 3800km of 🇦🇲-🇦🇿border areas from multiple hubs.



👉🏻As 🇪🇺civilian unarmed mission, #EUMA mandate is to report on the security situation & gather verified information on the ground in the aftermath of incidents. Like e.g. in Yeraskh this Friday. pic.twitter.com/dcbM8e2o09