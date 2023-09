ЕС обеспокоен ситуацией на границе Азербайджана и Армении

Last several days, #EUMA eye witnessed with concern the increased tensions and crossfire at the 🇦🇲-🇦🇿border areas.

📈We reported on the situation to Brussels.



ℹ️ Our patrols cover AM-AZ border areas & lines of confrontation to report on military & security developments to 🇪🇺. pic.twitter.com/c1WjTPu3Av