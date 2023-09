Хикмет Гаджиев на встрече с главой Совета нацбезопасности Израиля

Today Assistant to @presidentaz, Head of foreign policy affairs department at President Administration @HikmetHajiyev and 🇮🇱 National Securuty Adviser @Tzachi_Hanegbi met to discuss bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional matters

🇦🇿🇮🇱#Azerbaijan #Israel @IsraeliPM pic.twitter.com/lN5xSXDFtk