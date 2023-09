Миссия Евросоюза «днем и ночью» патрулирует армяно-азербайджанскую границу

We patrol day & night at the 🇦🇲-🇦🇿 border areas & line of confrontation to observe any military development, inc. amassment, movement, or shootings.



🚨#EUMA reinforced patrols in the areas of greater concern to 🇪🇺 report on the situation & contribute to calming the tensions. pic.twitter.com/fc80KNi9Dp