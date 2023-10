Послу Финляндии надо ознакомиться с заявлением миссии ООН по Карабаху

🇦🇲 committed numerous atrocities agnst Azerbaijanis, while 🇦🇿 never targeted Armenian civils, instead ensuring safe environ for their reintegration. Turning a blind eye to the fact confirmed @UN, @UNOCHA, @ICRC, @Refugees that 🇦🇿 did not force 🇦🇲ns out is nothing but a hypocrisy. https://t.co/udAWabYCOS