Посол Израиля благодарит азербайджанский народ за поддержку

Thank you to the Azerbaijani people for this heartfelt gesture of friendship 🇦🇿❤️🇮🇱



The flood of messages of love, the flowers at our embassy’s gate, the posts on social media - these give us strength in this dark hour of our history. Thank you 🙏



We shall prevail 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/HteQcKBkTH